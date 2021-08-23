More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 88; stormy Tuesday likely
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 23
Nation
Crews search for missing in Tennessee deluge that killed 22
Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for about a dozen people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through rural Tennessee, killing at least 22 people.
Nation
Henri treks slowly across Northeast, threatens inland floods
The slow and sprawling storm system named Henri drenched much of the inland Northeast with rain Monday, hampering cleanup efforts and threatening further flooding in areas with ground already saturated from a wet summer.
Nation
All about Henri as storm wanes, plods through US Northeast
Henri — once a hurricane, then a tropical storm — is now a tropical depression. The storm crawled deeper inland on Monday, with experts predicting the center of its remnants will settle for a while near the New York-Connecticut border before heading back east. What to know about the storm as it winds down:
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 88; chance of evening storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 23