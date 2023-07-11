More from Star Tribune
Nation
A surging river threatens Vermont's capital as crews rescue more than 100
A storm that dumped up to two months of rain in two days in Vermont and other parts of the Northeast brought more flooding Tuesday to communities marooned by water, including the state capital, where a dam just upstream was threatening to overflow.
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 79
While there is a slight chance for showers or storms Tuesday it will most likely remain partly cloudy and warm.
Nation
Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
Schools in New Delhi were forced to close Monday after heavy monsoon rains battered the Indian capital, with landslides and flash floods killing at least 15 people over the last three days. Farther north, the overflowing Beas River swept vehicles downstream as it flooded neighborhoods.
Nation
In the US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still sweating out an extreme heat wave
Even Southwestern desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California this week with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings.