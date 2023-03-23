More from Star Tribune
Nation
Weather-weary California hopes for sunny spring after storms
Californians are tired. Tired of the rain, tired of the snow, tired of stormy weather and the cold, relentlessly gray skies that have clouded the Golden State nearly nonstop since late December.
Nation
NTSB: Crews failed to de-ice road before massive Texas crash
The company responsible for maintaining a Texas interstate where 130 vehicles crashed in icy conditions two years ago, killing six and injuring dozens, failed to address the deteriorating road conditions, federal officials said Thursday.
Local
Weather service: Chances of major flooding still high in Stillwater, Red Wing
Slow melting in the next 7-10 days could ease the flood threat.
Local
Parking bans lead to thousands of tickets, tows in Minneapolis, St. Paul
Both cities restricted parking to one side of residential streets as the Twin Cities experienced one of its snowiest winters.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 38
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, March 23