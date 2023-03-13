More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 32
Things stay dry and cold on Monday. That weather should stay consistent throughout the week but watch for potential rain on Thursday.
Nation
New England, upstate New York, bracing for winter storm
Parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey were bracing Monday for a winter storm that could drop more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of heavy, wet snow.
Nation
Confirmed: Global floods, droughts worsening with warming
The intensity of extreme drought and rainfall has ''sharply'' increased over the past 20 years, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Water. These aren't merely tough weather events, they are leading to extremes such as crop failure, infrastructure damage, even humanitarian crises and conflict.
World
Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy slams Malawi, Mozambique
An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 56 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed.