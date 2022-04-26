Paul Douglas

Tell me if you've heard this before: yes, it's unusually cool and foul and windy and damp, but weather models insist things will get better! Hooray! It's like a meteorological mirage - you get closer to the (alleged) warm front and things don't look nearly as balmy. The persistence of this cool phase is annoyingly impressive. But all anomalies eventually come to an end. I'm betting on some sense of normalcy returning by mid-May. But my confidence level is lower than it should be.