Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer, high 70
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Strong winds push 30-foot piles of ice into Lake Mille Lacs backyards
At least one home was damaged by the unexpected arrival.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, warmer; high 70
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus sicknesses tied to voting in Wisconsin
They are the first such cases following in-person voting that was held despite widespread concern about the public health risks.
Business
Oil's collapse deepens; stocks drop worldwide
Worries swept markets worldwide about the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.