Nation
Forecasters: California storm could bring 'historic' rain
A powerful storm roared ashore Sunday in Northern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires as forecasters predict record-breaking rainfall.
World
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy with high near 50
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota
World
Hurricane Rick gains force off Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Rick gathered force Saturday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to reach land by Monday as a near-Category 3 storm.