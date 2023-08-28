More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 84
Some clouds will likely move in this afternoon but Monday remains warm and calm.
Nation
Florida braces for the arrival of Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Idalia intensified and was expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast later this week, the National Hurricane Center said Monday, as officials declared states of emergencies in dozens of counties and ordered some evacuations in preparation for potentially life-threatening storm surges.
World
Typhoon Saola lashes northern Philippines and heads toward Taiwan, southern China
A typhoon dumped heavy rain in the northern Philippines but didn't make landfall as it moved toward southern Taiwan and is aiming at China's southern coast.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high of 84
It'll be mostly sunny across Minnesota before a short cold front rolls in.