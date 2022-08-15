More from Star Tribune
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 77
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 15
Nation
Florida utility's new drone can speed hurricane recovery
Florida's primary energy provider is ready to launch a powerful new technology, just ahead of the busiest weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season: a new fixed-wing drone designed fly into tropical storm force winds and speed the restoration of electricity after severe weather.
Weather
Morning forecast: Early fog in some areas, then mostly cloudy, high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 15
Nation
Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought
Vermont farmer Brian Kemp is used to seeing the pastures at Mountain Meadows Farm grow slower in the hot, late summer, but this year the grass is at a standstill.
Paul Douglas
Where To Retire? A Case For Minnesota
A temporarily-stalled storm aloft will squeeze out numerous showers and storms Wednesday into Saturday. ECMWF guidance hints at 0.5 to 1" metro with some 2-3" rains up north. No 90s brewing but the Minnesota State Fair is coming. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson