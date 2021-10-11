More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Both the company and its pilots' union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
Business
High winds prompt PG&E to shut power to 25,000 in California
Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to about 25,000 customers in parts of northern and central California early Monday as high winds threatened to damage its equipment and potentially ignite wildfires.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 65; a few PM showers
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 11
Nation
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries.
Local
Weather service: 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota and North Dakota during storms on Saturday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.