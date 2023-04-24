More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 49
Parts of Minnesota may see a wintery mix Monday that will likely miss the Twin Cities area. Temperatures remain below average.
Paul Douglas
Sun/Cloud Mix Monday - Chillier Than Average Through The End Of April
Periods of sun and clouds are expected Monday in the metro, with highs climbing to around 50F. We'll remain below average (50s and 60s) for highs through the rest of the week and even into early May. Rain chances increase again late week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold with chance of rain, high 46
Temperatures remain below average. Watch for a chance of precipitation later this afternoon.