More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Rain sets off flooding, mudslides in British Columbia
A local state of emergency has been declared in part of the Pacific coast Canadian province of British Columbia where unrelenting rainfall caused flooding, mud and rock slides and the closure of highways to and from the southern Interior.
Nation
Heavy NW rains bring flooding, evacuations, school closures
Heavy rainfall in Washington state caused flooding Monday that forced school closures and evacuation warnings as storms with high winds pounded the Pacific Northwest.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 37
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 15
World
UK extends COVID vaccine booster program amid 'storm clouds'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Monday of a "blizzard" of new coronavirus infections coming into the U.K. from continental Europe, as his government extended the vaccine booster program to younger people in an effort to bolster waning immunity levels during the winter months.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of light snow, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 5