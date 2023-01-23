More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of a coating of snow; high 32
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 23
Nation
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais' every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Brief warm-up, chance of flurries; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 23
World
Snow, winds cause traffic chaos, power cuts in Slovenia
A snow storm packing strong winds has wreaked traffic chaos on a key highway and other roads in Slovenia Monday, while leaving parts of the country temporarily without electricity.
Paul Douglas
January 2022: Top 10 Warmest and Wettest on Record
A pastel gray skies hovers overhead again today with areas of freezing fog lifting by mid morning. PM flakes and flurries are possible with a northwest breeze, which may help to mix out some of the low hanging haze. Light snow arrives late week with tumbling temps into the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson