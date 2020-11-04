More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
'Anxious, but hopeful for change': Election night at George Floyd Square
Community members came out to spend time together at George Floyd Square as the election results filtered in on a nearby screen.
Nation
George Floyd's brother: Voting 'peaceful protest'
George Floyd's younger brother Terence Floyd encouraged people to vote on Tuesday by singing "don't forget to vote" along with a band outside a polling site in Brooklyn.
Video
Afternoon forecast: More warmth and sun, high 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 76, sunny
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden tells supporters to 'keep the faith'
The Democratic presidential candidate emerged Wednesday after midnight to speak on the election results that have left the outcome in the balance.