Business
Hurricane-force winds, fierce storms kill 8 in France, Italy
Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds left at least eight people dead in France and Italy on Thursday, uprooting trees in Tuscany and on the French island of Corsica and ripping away brick shards from St. Mark's famed bell tower in Venice. Over 100 boats in the Mediterranean Sea called for emergency help, authorities said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: More showers, storms; high 82
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 18
Business
Designer Armani and guests flee wildfire on Sicilian island
Firefighters worked Thursday to put out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others to flee their vacation villas overnight.
Weather
Morning forecast: More showers, storms; high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 18
World
16 dead, 18 missing in flash flood in western China
A sudden rainstorm in western China triggered a landslide that diverted a river and caused flash flooding in populated areas, killing at least 16 people and leaving 18 others missing, Chinese state media said Thursday.