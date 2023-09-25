More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: More rain on the way, high 67
There's a good chance for more showers and storms later Monday afternoon into evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: Lingering showers, high 67
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 25
Nation
After summer's extreme weather, more Americans see climate change as a culprit, AP-NORC poll shows
Kathleen Maxwell has lived in Phoenix for more than 20 years, but this summer was the first time she felt fear, as daily high temperatures soared to 110 degrees or hotter and kept it up for a record-shattering 31 consecutive days.
Paul Douglas
Rain Today With More 80s Next Weekend
A lingering puddle of cold air aloft squeezes out more rain showers today, maybe a few hours of steady rain. We slowly dry out Tuesday with sunshine increasing as the week goes on. Models are still hinting at low to mid 80s from Saturday into the first few days of October. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson