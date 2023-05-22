More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Moderate air quality, high 81
Weather should stay fairly consistent this week — warm and dry. Air quality remains moderate, which means if you have sensitive breathing issues you may need to limit outdoor activity.
Morning forecast: Smoke returns this week; high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 22
Search ongoing for boy, 4, after sister, 8, dies in California river closed after storms
Rescuers who recovered the body of an 8-year-old girl Sunday were searching for her 4-year-old brother after the siblings were carried away by the current of a California river that was off limits because of high water levels, authorities said.
India scorched by extreme heat with monsoon rains delayed
Swathes of India from the northwest to the southeast braced for more scorching heat Monday, with New Delhi under a severe weather alert, as extreme temperatures strike parts of the country.
UN agency: 2M killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century
The economic damage of weather- and climate-related disasters continues to rise, even as improvements in early warning have helped reduce the human toll, the U.N. weather agency said Monday.