More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mild Monday, high 74
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, June 6
World
Africa needs better weather warning systems, urge experts
Better climate-related research and early warning systems are needed as extreme weather — from cyclones to drought — continues to inflict the African continent, said Sudanese billionaire and philanthropist Mo Ibrahim, who heads up his own foundation.
Weather
Morning forecast: Becoming mostly sunny, high 73
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 6
Nation
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba.
Sports
Storm's strong relief helps Southern Miss top LSU 8-4
Justin Storm pitched five innings of scoreless relief and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss forced another game in the Hattiesburg Regional with an 8-4 win over LSU on Sunday night.