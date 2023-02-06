More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Messy mix, high 36
Be mindful on the commute home. Much of the state, including the Twin Cities may see a messy mix of precipitation.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, PM wintry mix; high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 6
World
Greece: Snow reaches Acropolis, halts services
High winds and a cold snap in Greece halted ferry services and highway traffic and dusted the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens with snow on Monday.
Paul Douglas
Rain & Snow Showers Monday Afternoon
A batch of rain/snow moves through later today, bringing an inch or two of snow to the Arrowhead. Another system passes close by Wednesday Night into Thursday, with impacts mainly limited to southeastern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s this week. - D.J. Kayser