Nation
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward and makes way for another onslaught of rain and snow — accompanied by strong gusts — that could yet again pummel the beleaguered region as soon as Monday night.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light snow, breezy
Northern Minnesota is in for heavier snow Sunday, but the Twin Cities area should only see a dusting. Still, not much more is needed to push this winter from the 8th snowiest season on record to the 7th snowiest.
Weather
Morning forecast: Light snow, high 32
Areas of the Twin Cities could see light snow on and off Sunday. Saturday's snow made this winter one of the snowiest on record.
Nation
Storm breaches California river's levee, thousands evacuate
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state.
Evening forecast: Low of 26, with more snow, up to another inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.