Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light rain, high 46
We may see some drizzle Monday afternoon and evening but the rest of the week should be cold and dry.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler Thanksgiving week, high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov 20
Paul Douglas
Cooler For Thanksgiving Week With Minimal Precipitation Chances
Some areas of the state will see drizzle or light rain on Monday - otherwise, it's shaping up to be a mostly quiet holiday week for travel, shopping, and eating some turkey. 40s are expected for highs through Wednesday, with 30s for Thanksgiving and next weekend. - D.J. Kayser
World
Fires in Brazil threaten jaguars, houses and plants in the world's largest tropical wetlands
Firefighters in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands earlier this month celebrated the end of the fire season on Facebook, saying in a Nov. 7 post that ''it is a relief for everyone who lives in the region.''
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and cloudy, high 54
It's likely our last day in the 50s but the forecast is calm this week.