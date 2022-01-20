More from Star Tribune
Nation
The Carolinas and Virginia brace for blast of ice, snow
The Carolinas and Virginia are bracing for more winter weather, with some schools canceling classes as state officials urged residents to prepare for the storm and stay off potentially icy roads.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: January chill; high 2 above
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20
Weather
Morning forecast: Dangerous windchills, high 2 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20
World
Multiple-car crash as heavy snowfall closes Czech highway
A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague, on Thursday.
Sports
Chilly Ohio qualifier nears 'high risk' for USSF guidelines
A kickoff temperature of about 25 degrees is forecast for the United States' World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, with a wind chill index approaching what the U.S. Soccer Federation's health guidelines call "high risk for cold-related illness."