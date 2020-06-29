Video

Rushing water pushed a shed into a trailer home on 6th Avenue in Baldwin, Wis. Maitland Miller, who shot the video, said neighbors told her was the worst flooding they had ever seen in Baldwin. At least eight families in town were evacuated from their homes and taken to a community center, said Jeff Klatt with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Several roads, including a portion of Hwy. 63, have been closed.