Afternoon forecast: How much snow will we get?
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Nation
Denver's airport closed for second day after winter storm
Denver's airport was closed for a second day Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, canceling school and closing state legislatures in both states.
Nation
Down from mountain, Japanese internee's remains return home
When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in late December, the people who knew him best when he disappeared from a Japanese internment camp in 1945 already were there.
Nation
Tornadoes reported in Texas Panhandle, no injuries reported
Several suspected tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle between Lubbock and Amarillo, according to the National Weather Service, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.
Paul Douglas
3-7" likely with best chance of plowable snow in south, west metro
A band of moderate to heavy snow, mixed with sleet (ice pellets) will push into the entire metro this afternoon. Heaviest snowfall potential is southern/western suburbs, where Winter Storm Warnings are posted for snow totals as high as 6" or more.