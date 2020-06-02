More from Star Tribune
Local
35W truck driver's family raising money for his defense
The family of Bogdan Vechirko, the semi driver that drove into the protest on I35W made a video to raise money for his defense and to pay bills. Bogdan's wife is 8 months pregnant.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Hot with chance of severe storms; high 91
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minneapolis community comes together to grieve, show support
Hundreds of people came together to pray and pay their respects to George Floyd at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis on Sunday.
World
Ferrets offer needed clues in COVID-19 vaccine race
Scientists are testing ferrets, monkeys and other animals in the hopes of finding a vaccine for COVID-19.
Video
Morning forecast: Warm and humid, high 91
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast