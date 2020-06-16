More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Hot, sunny and windy; high 93
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Welcome to Day 2 of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
We announce our coach of the year award winners for girls' and boys' teams on Day Two of our week-long virtual 2020 Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards for high schools. Thanks to Menard's for sponsoring today's honors.
High Schools
Welcome to the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
We announce our Courage in Competition award winner and our Cool Play of the Year in the launch of the five-day, virtual 2020 Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards for high schools.
Video
Morning forecast: Hot, sunny and still windy; high 93
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Delta steps up it's airplane cleaning and interactions with passengers
The nation's biggest airline, and the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has overhauled the way it cleans airplanes and operates at airports.