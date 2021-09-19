More from Star Tribune
Nation
California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves
Flames on Sunday reached a grove of sequoia trees in California as firefighters battled to keep fire from driving further into another grove, where the base of the world's largest tree has been wrapped in protective foil.
Weather
Nation
California wildfires make run toward giant sequoia groves
Two lightning-sparked wildfires in California merged and made a run to the edge of a grove of ancient sequoias, momentarily driving away firefighters as they try to protect the world's largest tree by wrapping its base in protective foil.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and breezy, high of 89
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, September 19, 2021.