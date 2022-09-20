More from Star Tribune
World
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Hot, muggy; high 89
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot, muggy; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 20
World
Storm damages space center in Japan, 130K still lack power
A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it cut across Japan moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday after killing two and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power.
Paul Douglas
September Is Minnesota's Fog Season - Tracking Fiona in the Atlantic
One more surge of summer warmth sparks mid-80s today with a few scattered T-storms possible. A blustery northwest wind treats us to 60s Wednesday, and outer suburbs may awake to 40s Thursday and Friday morning. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson