Afternoon forecast: Highs in low to mid-20s; wintry weather in northern Minnesota
A midday snow dusting is expected in the Twin Cities metro area, with winter weather advisories around Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls and 2 to 6 inches of snow expected. There's more snow on the way Sunday.
Nation
Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall
Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state.
Nation
Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas
Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West.