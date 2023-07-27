More from Star Tribune
Nation
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it's the warmest month on record
July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through.
Local
Minnesota heat wave continues, but relief is on the way
An excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday. Storms overnight will bring cooler air to Minnesota by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 97; excessive heat warning, with a chance of severe storms
It's very humid, with a mix of sun and clouds. There are heat advisories and an excessive heat warning in the southern half of the state until 8 p.m. Odds are increasing for severe storms tonight and Friday morning.
Business
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record high temperatures persist across the US
With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to unveil new steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible, the White House says.
World
21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines
At least 21 people died and 40 others were rescued after a Philippine passenger boat overturned on Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds in Laguna Lake southeast of Manila, police said.