Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic' flooding
A weakening Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California on Saturday as the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted ''catastrophic and life-threatening flooding'' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it was forecast to cross the border as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
Record setting temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday across Texas as the southwestern U.S. continues to bake during a scorching summer.
Afternoon forecast: High of 95; sunny with excessive heat warning
It'll be sunny and hot, with an excessive heat warning in the Twin Cities area, and smoky skies in northwestern Minnesota. Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-80s.
Morning forecast: High of 95; excessive heat warning
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a peak heat index of 103 in the Twin Cities area and smoky skies in northwestern Minnesota. Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-80s. More heat is on the way.
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico's Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.