Local
Storms wreak havoc in North Hudson, Wis., rip roof off building with apartments
Downburst winds were behind the damage left by storms that popped up Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 94; smoky and mostly sunny
There's an air quality alert in the Twin Cities area through Thursday, with a chance of rain overnight and Wednesday morning.
World
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as island blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Nation
Climate change leaves fingerprints on July heat waves around the globe, study says
The fingerprints of climate change are all over the intense heat waves gripping the globe this month, a new study finds. Researchers say the deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have happened without the continuing buildup of warming gases in the air.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and hazy, high 94; storms overnight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 25