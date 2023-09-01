More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
World
Hong Kong, other parts of south China grind to near standstill as powerful Typhoon Saola passes
Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill Friday with classes and flights canceled as powerful Typhoon Saola passed along the coast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 90, mix of sun and clouds, breezy
It'll be the heat, not the humidity, over Labor Day weekend. There's a chance of storms Saturday.
Nation
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
The worst of Hurricane Idalia left residents of a region of tight-knit communities trying to find places to live as they rebuild, and waiting potentially weeks for electricity to be restored after winds and water took out entire power grids.
World
Swiss glacier watcher warns recent heat wave threatens severe melt again this year after record 2022
A top glacier watcher has warned that a warm early summer combined with a heat wave last week may have caused severe glacier melt in Switzerland, threatening to make 2023 its second-worst year for ice loss after a record thaw last year.