World
Powerful storm sweeps Croatia and Slovenia after days of heat, killing at least 3 people
A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, local media outlets reported.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 88; muggy, slight chance of storms
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a possibility of severe weather. There's a slight chance of rain Saturday, with warmer temps on the way.
Nation
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
High-water rescue crews pulled people from flooded homes and vehicles Wednesday in Kentucky, where waves of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings and watches. A search continued for two children swept away after torrential rains in the northeastern United States.
World
European Union rushes firefighters to Greece as grueling Mediterranean heat wave takes toll
Firefighting aircraft and ground crews from other countries headed to Greece on Thursday to help battle wildfires that have intensified as a heat wave baked much of southern Europe in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, muggy, high 88; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 19