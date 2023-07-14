More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 88; hazy sun with chance of isolated storms
It'll be warm and smoky, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Saturday brings more hazy sun.
World
Acropolis' midday closure leaves many tourists in the lurch as a heat wave lashes southern Europe
Disgruntled tourists bemoaned the temporary closing of the Acropolis in Athens on Friday as Greek authorities proactively shut the world monument's gates between midday and early evening amid a heat wave that continues to grip southern Europe.
World
Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters and becomes the fifth named storm of the year
Subtropical storm Don formed in open Atlantic waters on Friday, posing no threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Weather
Morning forecast: High around 88, another air quality alert across Minnesota
There's another chance for storms this afternoon into evening.
World
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles Thursday as southern Europeans suffered through a heat wave that was projected to get much worse heading into the weekend.