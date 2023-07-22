More from Star Tribune
Variety
As he leaves Phoenix's blistering sun, AP's climate news director reflects on desert life
I blink, and the edges of my eyelids feel like they are being singed. My cheeks burn as if they are being pressed with a hot iron ready to tackle a pile of wrinkled shirts. It is 4 p.m. I look at my 12-year-old son, whose face is flushed. He lets out a groan and puts his hand on his forehead to shield his eyes from the blistering sun.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 86; increasing clouds, chance of rain
Some isolated showers and thunderstorms will push through the state this afternoon and evening. Sunday will be sunny and warm, with even warmer weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 86; chance of storms this afternoon
We'll see a quiet start to the day, with plenty of sun, but there's a chance of rain or thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise over the next few days, with some steamy weather on the way.
World
3 people die in Serbia as a second deadly storm rips through the Balkans this week
Three people died in Serbia during another deadly storm that ripped through the Balkans this week, local media said on Saturday.
Nation
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
The summer of 2023 is behaving like a broken record about broken records.