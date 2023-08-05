More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 86, cloudy with isolated showers
Western Minnesota will see the greatest chance of rain today. Showers will move through overnight and Sunday, clearing out by Monday.
World
More people go missing and thousands are evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more.
World
South Korea presses on with World Scout Jamboree as heat forces thousands to leave early
South Korea is plowing ahead with the World Scout Jamboree, rejecting a call by the world scouting body to cut the event short as a punishing heat wave caused thousands of British scouts to begin leaving the coastal campsite Saturday. American scouts are expected to leave over the weekend.
World
Slovenia has suffered its worst-ever floods. Damage could top 500 million euros, its leader says
Slovenia has faced the worst-ever natural disaster in its history, Prime Minister Robert Golob said Saturday, after devastating floods caused damage estimated at half a billion euros ($550 million).
Nation
Vermont's flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with one eye on climate change
A beloved bookstore in Vermont's small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. A nearby office supply and gift store did the same in 2011 because it liked a different space that came with a bonus: it was higher and farther from the river.