Nation
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California's summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that's been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 86; chance of severe storms
There's a slight chance of isolated severe storms this afternoon, with a better chance tonight and Friday.
World
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Business
Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks
Schools and colleges were closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in large parts of northern India, killing more than 100 people over two weeks, officials said Thursday.