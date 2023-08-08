It'll be dry in the Twin Cities area, but there's a chance of storms in northern and southwestern Minnesota. An air quality alert begins at noon in the northern half of the state. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.

It'll be dry in the Twin Cities area, but there's a chance of storms in northern and southwestern Minnesota. An air quality alert begins at noon in the northern half of the state. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.