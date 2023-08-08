More from Star Tribune
Nation
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Nation
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes, scientists find
one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth — scientists say they are finding shattered temperature records and an increase in the size and number of wacky weather events.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85; sunny to mostly sunny
It'll be dry in the Twin Cities area, but there's a chance of storms in northern and southwestern Minnesota. An air quality alert begins at noon in the northern half of the state. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.
World
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
Carrying huge backpacks and water bottles, tens of thousands of Scouts began arriving at university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels around Seoul and other inland cities on Tuesday as the South Korean government evacuated the World Scout Jamboree ahead of a tropical storm.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 8