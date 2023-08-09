More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85; mix of sun and clouds with a chance of storms
There are some chances of isolated storms over the next few days. Air quality is moderate.
World
Dam in Norway partially bursts after days of heavy rain, flooding and evacuations
A dam in southern Norway partially burst Wednesday following days of heavy rain that triggered landslides and flooding in the mountainous region and forced downstream communities to evacuate, officials said.
Business
Severe storms lead to unprecedented $34 billion in US insured losses so far this year, Swiss Re says
Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time, according to Swiss Re Group, as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events.
World
Khanun begins blowing into South Korea with strong winds after dumping rain on Japan for a week
Rains and winds were growing in southern South Korea Wednesday as a tropical storm drew closer to the Korean Peninsula, where it was forecast to slam into major urban areas.
Nation
High ocean temperatures are harming the Florida coral reef. Rescue crews are racing to help
Steps away from the warming waters of Florida Bay, marine biologist Emily Becker removed covers from the dozens of water-filled tanks under her watchful eye. Nestled in seawater carefully maintained at about 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius) lay hundreds of pieces of coral — some a sickly white from the bleaching that threatens to kill them, others recovered to a healthy bright iodine in color.