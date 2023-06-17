More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 85, chance of evening thunderstorms
Showers are moving through Minnesota, arriving in the Twin Cities around 6 p.m. Unsettled weather continues for Father's Day, with a heat wave on the way.
Business
A severe storm in southern Brazil has killed 8 people and left 19 others missing
Authorities of the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul said Saturday that eight people died and 19 others were missing after a winter storm swept through the region.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 85; storms likely
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the state, reaching the Twin Cities area around 6 p.m. Scattered storms will continue Sunday, with a heat wave on the way.
World
Doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors as India's northern state swelters in extreme heat
At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, officials said Saturday, prompting doctors to advise residents over 60 to stay indoors during the daytime.
Nation
Destruction in Texas Panhandle: Storm blamed for 3 deaths wrecked mobile homes and main street
As Sabrina Devers watched what would turn out to be a deadly storm approach her ranch just north of the Texas Panhandle town Perryton, she first spotted golf ball-sized and then softball-sized hail.