Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 84; breezy with chance of storms
Monday's high of 89 degrees set a record for the third day in a row. This afternoon will be cloudy and breezy, with a chance of a storm around sunset. Cooler weather is on the way Wednesday.
World
Tropical Storm Philippe pelts northeast Caribbean with heavy rains and forces schools to close
Tropical storm Philippe dropped heavy rains in the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday, forcing governments to close schools in the region as forecasters warned of flash flooding.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm sun, high 84; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 3
World
Taiwan issues rain and strong wind alerts for Typhoon Koinu that's approaching the island
Taiwan issued a weather alert on Tuesday as Typhoon Koinu is approaching and may make landfall later this week, bringing gales and downpours to the southeastern parts of the island.
Paul Douglas
2023: Most 80-Degree Days On Record
Today is the last day of 80s before the inevitable cool-down, and T-storms along the leading edge of a "reality front" may be strong tonight. After a damp start we dry out Wednesday. A second, stronger cool front arrives Thursday. By late week highs hover in the 50s with a faint whiff of wind chill. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson