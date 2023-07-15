More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
Afternoon forecast: High of 83; smoky haze
An air quality alert continues until 3 p.m. Saturday. Spotty showers are possible this afternoon and Sunday, with cooler weather in northern Minnesota.
World
Days of torrential rain in South Korea leave at least 26 dead in landslides and floods
Days of heavy rain in South Korea have left at least 26 people dead and 10 others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said Saturday.
World
People and pets seek shade and cool as Europe sizzles under heat wave that's only going to get worse
Scorching temperatures across Europe forced the closure of the Acropolis in Athens for a second day as officials warned Saturday of even hotter weather next week, when the mercury is forecast to top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several popular Mediterranean tourist destinations.
Nation
Southern California firefighters battle 3 wildfires amid hot, dry weather
Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid a blistering heat wave.
World
Spanish authorities evacuate some 500 people to escape a wildfire on the Canary island of La Palma
Spanish authorities have preemptively evacuated some 500 people to avoid a wildfire that has broken out on the Canary island of La Palma.