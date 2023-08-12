More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 83, lots of sun
It'll be a nice summer day. More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way Sunday into Monday, with 2 inches of rain possible in the Twin Cities area.
Local
Storms with golf ball-sized hail cause outages and damage across Minnesota
A concentrated swath of storms with large hail pellets swept through the Twin Cities and elsewhere on Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 83, sunny
After yesterday's storm, it'll be a nice summer day. More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way Sunday into Monday, with 2 inches of rain possible in the Twin Cities area.
World
China evacuates residents and searches for mudslide victims as storms lash parts of the country
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in China's southwest after heavy rain caused hillsides to collapse, while two people died and 16 are missing following a mudslide in the country's west, state media reported Saturday.
Paul Douglas
It Hasn't Been As Humid This Summer
Welcome to the sunnier day of the weekend with 70s north and mid 80s in the metro. The next (unusually strong for August) Alberta Clipper pushes a smear of showers and T-storms across the state Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s statewide, and cool 60s up north. Winds may gust to 40 mph Monday before the pattern mellows by midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson