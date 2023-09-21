More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that's headed toward the East Coast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, mostly sunny and a little hazy
Temperatures remain above average, but cooler weather and chances of rain are on the way this weekend.
World
Rough surf batters Bermuda as Hurricane Nigel charges through open waters
Forecasters in Bermuda warned Wednesday of dangerous swells and rip currents as Hurricane Nigel spun through open waters in the northern Atlantic.