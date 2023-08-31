More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Tropical Storm Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
Tropical Storm Idalia headed out to sea Thursday after thrashing parts of Florida and Georgia with punishing rains and destructive winds, leaving residents to begin the arduous process of clearing fallen trees, restoring power and picking through the debris of devastated homes.
Local
With high of 100 degrees, Labor Day weekend could be the hottest in years
The mercury on Sunday and Monday could touch 100 degrees in September in the Twin Cities for only the second time ever.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, mix of sun and clouds, breezy
Clouds will increase this afternoon and evening, turning mostly clear tonight. There's a chance of showers in northwestern Minnesota. It's the last day of meteorological summer, but some warmer weather is on the way.
Nation
Tampa Bay area gets serious flooding but again dodges a direct hit from a major hurricane
Last year it was Hurricane Ian that drew a bead on Tampa Bay before abruptly shifting east to strike southwest Florida more than 130 miles (210 kilometers) away. This time it was Hurricane Idalia, which caused some serious flooding as it sideswiped the area but packed much more punch at landfall Wednesday, miles to the north.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warming up, high 82
We're in for a warming trend this week. Thursday should be breezy and sunny.