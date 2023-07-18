More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, mix of sun and clouds
The drought continues, with wildfire smoke mostly held at bay. There's a slight chance of a storm tonight, and again tomorrow, with some hotter weather on the way next week.
Nation
As the planet warms, increasing worry about the impact that may have on infectious diseases
People around the world are living longer, healthier lives than they were just half a century ago.
Nation
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
Phoenix's relentless streak of dangerously hot days was finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city was to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 C) or more.
World
Tourists and residents warned to stay inside as deadly heat hits Europe during peak travel season
Officials warned residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations on Tuesday to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battled wildfires.
World
Classes are canceled and public transport is halted as Typhoon Talim slams into southern China
Typhoon Talim skidded across the southern provinces of China on Tuesday, toppling trees and signboards before weakening to a tropical storm.