More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 81; mix of sun and clouds, chance of storms
There's a chance of storms later this afternoon through overnight. Cooler, more fall-like weather is on the way.
World
Heavy swells pound northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Lee charges through open waters
Large swells battered the northeast Caribbean on Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned nearby through open waters as a Category 3 storm.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 81, chance of storms tonight
Most of the day will be dry, but there's a chance of storms this evening through Sunday morning. Cooler, more fall-like weather is on the way.
Nation
Hurricane Lee is charting a new course in weather and could signal more monster storms
Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology, leaving experts astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane.
Paul Douglas
Rain Possible Saturday - Drier Sunday - Cool Next Week
While a few showers or isolated storms are possible later Saturday into early Sunday (best chance Saturday Night, potentially during the Gophers game), it won't be drought-busting rains by any means. Highs climb to near 80F today but then are around to slightly below average through much of next week. - D.J. Kayser