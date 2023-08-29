More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 81, hazy sun
The western half of the state has an air quality alert until 6 a.m. Wednesday. There's a warmup ahead.
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas Tuesday, less than a day before Hurricane Idalia was expected to barrel into the state with the threat of flooding that could swamp the Gulf Coast.
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia's expected landfall
Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Idalia intensified Monday and forecasters predicted it would hit in days as a major hurricane with potentially life-threatening storm surges.
Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern Taiwan on its way to China's coast
Taiwan's weather authorities warned residents of heavy rain and strong winds starting Wednesday as Typhoon Saola skirts by the island's southern coast on its way to China's southern coast.