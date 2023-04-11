More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 81, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
Have we skipped ahead to summer? It's 26 degrees above average. We'll see a few more days of warmth and then a cooldown, with a chance of a wintry mix Saturday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, high 81
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 11
World
As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast.
Paul Douglas
One Of The Nicest Weather Weeks of '23
Snow is melting fast, allowing more of the sun's energy to go into heating up the air. There's a good chance of 80 degrees later today and Wednesday. No rain is expected until late Friday and Saturday, tapping the brakes on melting snow and run-off, but the snow north/east of MSP contains near-record amounts of water. Spring flooding is inevitable. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson